The YNaija Tracklist: ‘World’s most powerful’ Hurricane Irma charges towards the US | Economists speak on end of recession | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

Ngige calls the resident doctors’ strike a ‘rascal’ decision – YNaija

Court orders substituted service on IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu – YNaija

NBC promises commitment to fight unemployment – YNaija

Minister says FG has schemes to fight unemployment – YNaija

Nigerian singer, Skales speaks on his relationship with Nicki Minaj – YNaija

Naira appreciates against dollar, trades at N364/$1 – The Cable

FG, ASUU meet Thurs., NANS factions exchange blows in Abuja – Punch

Recession: Economists express fears, hopes over new status – The Nation

Bill Clinton condemns ‘cruel’ White House DACA decision – Politico

Hurricane Irma is becoming even more intense with winds of 224mph – Metro UK

