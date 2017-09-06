Queen’s College teacher, Oshifala, accused of ‘sexual violation’ posted to King’s College

The biology teacher at Queen’s College, Olaseni Oshifala accused of sexual molestation of students last year, has finally been posted out of the school, TheCable reports.

Highlights of the report:

Oshifala was posted to King’s College, an all-boys school and the oldest unity school in the country, by the education ministry in August.

The posting was not made public by the education ministry.

