5 Things that Should Matter Today: Frodd’s sexual misconduct on #BBNaija is a reminder that women aren’t safe around men

Housemates are always up to no good after Saturday night parties, this season of Big Brother Naija has shown. After DJ Humility’s set on Saturday, Frodd ended up in Esther’s bed. Sure, both of them are a thing and while Esther had been open to playing around with him in her space, Frodd made her really uncomfortable by pushing his shorts down while pressing himself against her. Viral clips of this moment can be found on the internet, with Esther pointedly telling Frodd, ”I’m not joking.”

Frodd was immediately summoned by Big Brother and when he returned, he went straight to his bed. Frodd’s sexual misconduct is only just a reminder that women are never safe around men, even the ones that self-label as ”nice guys.” It’s also an indication that men still struggle to grasp consent. Last season, a similar thing had occurred between Kemen and Tboss, who was caught on camera trying to fondle her while she slept.

This led to his automatic disqualification. For Frodd, we are still not sure if Big Brother might take subsequent action. Personally, he’s one of my least favourite housemates.

DTigress retains Afrobasket title by defeating Senegal

Congrats, ladies!

The trailer for Supo Shasore’s documentary on the history of Nigeria is here

Put it in your reminder, guys.

Cameroonian UFC fighter Francis Ngannou is set to join ninth installment of ”Fast & Furious”

Photo: Deadline

According to Deadline, Cameroonian UFC fighter Francis Ngannou is set to join the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. Ngannou will be playing a character that is yet to be announced, and he will be the third UFC fighter to join the blockbuster franchise. The movie is set to be released May 22, 2022.

DJ Cuppy’s ”Gelato” climbs to number 3 on Apple Music Chart in just one day

Gelato, DJ Cuppy’s latest single which features Zlatan, has moved to the number 3 spot on the Apple Music Chart just under 24 hours of its release. Despite the mockery and ridicule the song has received, Cuppy should be ecstatic at this rare feat.

