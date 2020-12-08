Nigeria’s rail system may be coming back to life, the Lagos-Ibadan rail is one pointer

Nigeria’s transport sector has been plagued with various challenges over the years, including the neglect of the rail sector by successive administrations. It, however, appears that the country’s under-utilised rail sector is roaring back to life, courtesy of the Muhammadu Buhari administration that has consolidated on the effort of the previous administration to see various rail projects to completion across the country.

The presidency Tuesday, December 7, 2020, announced the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project on Twitter. The railway line commenced commercial operations last Tuesday ahead of formal commissioning in the first quarter of 2021. And Nigerians are excited about the new development. Some people have, however, expressed their reservations over the fare rate.

A promise delivered. On March 7, 2017, Vice President @ProfOsinbajo broke ground on the standard gauge #LagosIbadanRail line, on behalf of President @MBuhari.



Today, December 7, 2020, the Line commenced commercial operations, ahead of formal commissioning in Q1 2021. #RailUpNG https://t.co/E9SaEataq4 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 7, 2020

Reactions:

Promise made, promise kept. On March 15 2017, The VP @ProfOsinbajo, on behalf of President @MBuhari, performed the ground breaking of a standard gauge rail project of the Lagos-Ibadan railway. Today the dream is a REALITY. Ladies and gentlemen, I bring you the maiden voyage. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uj7OowAFfu — The Godfather JP (@AyoOyalowo) December 7, 2020

A welcome development, but #3000 to Ibadan is too much. — OBINNA (@ObisiNelson) December 7, 2020

It's the only way to reduce the rush. Even at that price it would still be overwhelming — Abdul mohammed (@Kombayashi) December 7, 2020

Let the rail begin. Government must improve and be quicker on the delivering of their promises made to the people.#RailUpNG pic.twitter.com/bnAVImzTPZ — Ekitiketekan1 🇳🇬 (@EkitiKetekan1) December 7, 2020

Is this the rail they want to charge N3,000 from #lagos to #ibadan , I’ve never seen a more unreasonable Govt than this one! How much is public transport from lagos to Ibadan- so you want to make all the money back in one yr- ishh! Pity your tax payers now!! — kunle Jimber (@kunle_jimber) December 7, 2020

Lagos- Ibadan train to commence commercial operations pic.twitter.com/giP3eERQ1y — Gen. Yunus Jnr.|GMB❁ (@yunusxonline) December 7, 2020

The Lagos-Ibadan rail system will be the third rail project to be completed under the Buhari administration. The Abuja-Kaduna Standard Gauge Railway Modernisation Project (SGRMP) was the first rail project to be completed. It was launched in 2018, followed by the 326 KM Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line which was inaugurated earlier in 2020.

It couldn’t have come at a better time considering the many benefits an efficient rail transport system comes with – especially for those who often travel to connect with their loved ones during festive seasons – it does come handy even as the yuletide draws close. The rail transport system is not only cost-effective; it is also efficient and provides improved connectivity across the country. It also encourages less road use and significantly reduces the level of air pollution.

A dependable and efficient rail transport system can also help to improve the living standards of Nigerians with competitive fares. In addition to this, it creates job opportunities for Nigerians and boosts the government’s internally generated revenue from the transport sector.

No doubt, several advantages come with an efficient rail transport system. The completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line is a step in the right direction. It is hoped that the Buhari administration will extend the gesture to other parts of the country to ensure improved interconnectivity across the nation and the establishment of a true rail revolution for the common good of all.