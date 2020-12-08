Augustine University to host a 3-day event for its second convocation ceremony

Augustine University

In October 2015, Augustine University embarked on a journey to be a leader in the delivery of qualitative, career-oriented higher education both at national and international levels. This quest has brought to fruition, sound individuals of a rigorous formation both academically and in character. This is in line with our guiding principle as enshrined in the institution’s Motto, “for Learning and Character”.

We are set to hold our second convocation ceremony on Thursday, 10 December, 2020 where we shall formally present our second set of graduates to the nation and the world.

This is a proud moment for our University and the entire body of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos. You are hereby invited to be part of this event via our social media platforms:

Instagram @augustineuniversity_ilara

Facebook Page: Augustine University Ilara

