Netflix South African rom com ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding’ is a holiday must-watch

After their debut with South African rom com Seriously Single on Netflix, the Ramaphakela siblings are back with another rom com offering just in time for the holiday season.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is proudly a South African production with bigger ideas and themes, not to mention an incredible fleet of South African stars: Thando Thabethe, Clementine Mosimane, Yonda Thomas, Sandile Mahlangu, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Saint Seseli, Charmaine Mtinta, Rami Chuene, Trevor Gumbi, Nandi Nyembe, Desmond Dube, Kate Normington, Seputla Sebogodi and Keketso Semoko.

A three-part series, Busisiwe Lurayi is Tumi Sello, the rebel and disappointment of the family who finally joins them for a Christmas holiday after so many years. She manages to ruin her younger sister’s Christmas wedding before it even got started and has to spend the next three days trying to get things back on track.

South Africa appears to be the only African country doing really good business with Netflix with its range of content. It’s the holiday, so relax and chill. How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding comes to Netflix December 20.