Court clears Diezani in crude oil fraud charge

One of the nine counts of $1.6bn crude oil fraud instituted against businessman, Jide Omokore, and five others was struck out on Wednesday by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presiding judge, Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the 8th count.

What happened:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had alleged that the six defendants diverted about $1.6bn proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government and preferred nine charges against them.

Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke who was also indicted had filed an application, claiming that she was not given the opportunity to defend herself.

The defendants:

The defendants include Jide Omokore, including his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The other defendants are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Victor Briggs; a former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Abiye Membere; and a former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo.

The court ruling:

The court struck out the eighth charge where the former minister was named.