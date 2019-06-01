Court grants Naira Marley N2m bail; Oshiomhole ordered away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation this week:

SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has barred Wale Tinubu, chief executive officer of Oando Plc, from being a director in (any) public company for the next five years. The company’s deputy CEO has also been barred while board members found guilty of various infractions have been directed to resign.

El-Rufai announces 6-month maternity leave for female civil servants

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has announced that female civil servants in the state will get six months for maternity leave.

Speaking after being sworn for a second term on Wednesday, the governor explained that the initiative is to ensure that children were adequately cared for, well-fed and receive all the nutrients they would need within the first six months of their lives.

Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayinde as Chief of Staff

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday appointed Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo as deputy chief of staff. This was contained in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Naira Marley granted bail for N2m

According to reports on Friday, beleaguered singer Naira Marley has been been granted bail in the sum of N2m, who was arraigned on charges of cyber fraud and then remanded in police custody last week. Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the bail with two sureties in like sum. Per the judge, one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and that the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State. Furthermore, Oweibo adjourned the case till October 22 for trail to commence.

EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign an official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe, over the missing N35m in her custody, which she said was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said Chieshe would be arraigned on Friday alongside five other defendants before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has nullified the emergence of Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The court in a decision on Thursday said the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court which resulted in the recognition of Nwoko as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission was wrongly filed.

Oshiomhole ordered away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration

At the Presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was ordered to move away by a military officer after he stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs.

Oshiomhole relocated just as Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, filled the space created by Oshiomhole’s exit.

FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday pubic holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Fitri Celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press & Public Relations, of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied allegations that its operatives have arrested immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha. Reports had emerged Thursday that the commission arrested Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi.

Buhari sworn in for second term as president

President Muhammadu Buhari has been inaugurated for a second term in office. The inauguration was done at the Eagle Square in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Wednesday’s inauguration was low-key with many foreign leaders and former Nigerian presidents absent.