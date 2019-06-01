The Daily Vulnerable | Your life is important already. But do you know it?

Everyone wants to be, for instance, Barack Obama, the star who made history and changed the world and will never be forgotten.

But do they want to be pre-Presidency Michelle, when she took the painful decision to suspend her high flying career and support her husband in a very risky venture that would have likely failed, watching her peers be featured in magazine profiles and TV shows, while she took a back seat?

Or her mum, who became a blessing because she didn’t have work that took her time, so she could help take care of Barack and Michelle’s children?

Or Valerie Jarrett who was the great man’s close friend, will not be as famous as him, but was content to be his greatest adviser, his closest comforter and confidante?

Or Stedman Graham, who is perhaps the one person most responsible for centering Oprah as her multi-decade partner. He enables her shine bright across the world, while he stands by her side, eclipsed, the less known partner; and easily the less powerful one.

What if these beautiful people had decided that their lives didn’t matter, that their lives aren’t worth living, that they are not ‘great’ and are not ‘fulfilling purpose’ or ‘destiny’ because even they chose to fill crucial, important roles that make the circle of life run beautifully, they do not have the wealth, power or acclaim of people like Barack or Donald Trump, or Theresa May?

What if they spend their lives being miserable comparing themselves with others, instead of enjoying the life they already have today?

What if the person I am talking about is you – who doesn’t realise how important you already are, because you are so focused on all the things that you are not?

