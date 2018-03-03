Davido plans to set up record labels for DMW artistes, Yusuf Buhari returns after medical treatment and other stories that got people talking this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

The son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, has returned to Nigeria after his medical treatment abroad.

His mother, Aisha Buhari, announced his return to the country on Thursday via Twitter.

She said Yusuf was welcomed back by government officials.

We thank God for the return of our son Yusuf today after his medical trip. On land at the airport he was received by the Minister of Health (State) Dr. Osagie, while at the Villa he was welcomed by family members, Wife of the Vice President, the Interior minister ,

1/2 pic.twitter.com/5d9K0lWgwq — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 1, 2018

Governor Yaya Bello & associates.

On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill & prayers since the unfortunate accident. May God Almighty bless all & continue to guide us all aright.

2/2 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 1, 2018

Now that he is back, we should ask a few ‘mind-boggling’ questions.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said Nigeria will sink deeper into further crises if President Buhari is re-elected in 2019.

He said that all the promises made by Buhari which led Nigerians vote him in 2015 had remained unfulfilled.

He added that the President had divided the country along ethnic and religious lines with his alleged divisive style of governance.

The Nigerian Army and the Police Force disagreed over who should be blamed for the February 19 abduction of 110 Dapchi schoolgirls.

The Army said it “formally” handed over security in Dapchi to the Police as its men moved to another operation, but the Police said there was no such handover.

The Army said: “Contrary to the comments credited to Governor Ibrahim Geidam, troops earlier deployed in Dapchi were redeployed to reinforce Kanama following attacks on troops’ location at the Nigerian – Nigerien border.

“This is on the premise that Dapchi has been relatively calm and peaceful, and the security of Dapchi was formally handed over to the Nigeria Police Division located in the town.”

The Police said: “The statement by the Military of formal handing over of Dapchi town to the Nigeria Police Division in Dapchi is not correct and untrue, as there was no time that the military informed the Police of their withdrawal, consult or handed over their locations in Dapchi town to the Police.”

The implementation of the new national minimum wage would commence in the third quarter of 2018, the Federal Government announced.

According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the negotiation committee for the new minimum wage for workers had received memoranda from all stakeholders involved in the process, adding that implementation should begin later this year.

DMW boss, David Adedeji Adeleke known as Davido has announced that he would set up record labels for all the artistes signed under his own label.

Davido announced the plan on Twitter.

Setting up record labels for all my artist ! I'd rather make bosses than be one!

Still On Davido, the singer said he has a good relationship with Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a chat with popular football website Goal, Davido said Ronaldo is his friend but they haven’t met yet.

He said, “Even back home in Nigeria, during free time on sat morning I’m on the pitch I play number 7. Ronaldo is my friend but I haven’t met him, he is busy and I’m busy. I’ll do a video with him but not a music video ..would try to capture a video where our worlds will meet,” he said.

Okay… Davido again. Nickelodeon has nominated the pop star and comedian Emmanuella for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

They were both nominated in the Favourite African Star category.

The Federal Government has set up a committee to investigate the missing 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted on February 19.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser, has convened the committee.

He said the committee, which will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior provost each from the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has deployed 100 fighter jets in the search of the schoolgirls.

Also, the United Nations (UN) demanded that the abductors of the schoolgirls should release them immediately.

The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “very much hopes that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and just as importantly, that the girls will be found and returned to safety”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by John Odigie-Oyegun.

The party extended the NWC’s tenure by 12 months.

The decision was taken at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Reacting as usual, Senator Shehu Sani wrote:

“By the extension of tenure of the National Executive of the APC, the party and its stakeholders used a Helicopter to fly over the inferno at Eagle square“.

By the extension of tenure of the National Executive of the APC, the party and its stakeholders used a Helicopter to fly over the inferno at Eagle square.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced dates for general elections in the country for the next 36 years, starting from 2019 to 2055.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mamood Yakubu, made the announcement at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja.

He pointed out that in other democracies of the world, periods of elections are generally known.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 72 people have died of Lassa fever since January 1, 2018.

This is according to a situation report released by the centre.

According to the report, 1,081 suspected cases were reported in 18 states.

The states are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun, Rivers, FCT, Gombe and Ekiti.

Of the suspected cases, 317 are said to be confirmed, while 72 deaths were also confirmed, eight of which are probable.

Against Transparency International’s report, President Buhari has said his administration is winning the war against corruption.

In another development, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo welcomed the report as a catalyst for Nigeria to do better in its fight against corruption rather than a setback.