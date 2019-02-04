Article

Davido talks Afrobeats and a future career in politics on UK’s Channel 4

Piggybacking off Davido‘s sold out London show at the 02 Arena, which buzzed on social media two weeks ago and has increased his celebrity capital, he was recently a guest on UK’s Channel 4 hosted by Jasmine Dotiwala to discuss his music career, Afrobeats and a future career in Nigerian politics.

With a slew of Nigerian entertainers venturing into politics, why not Davido? The four-minute interview has Davido talking about the upcoming February elections and his initiative Defend Your Vote, a drive to ensure voters stay back at voting booths to ensure that their votes are counted. That said, politics isn’t on his agenda at the moment. The wave of Afrobeats and how it has gained global traction can be attributed to the current vanguards: Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy etc. Only recently, Burna Boy secured a spot to perform on Coachella and international shows and concerts are gradually becoming a metric for pop success for these artistes. Here’s the interview below.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

The Voice South Africa is back and we already have our favourites!

The third season of The Voice SA is back after a year hiatus and I have to say that I ...

Bernard Dayo February 3, 2019

Anthony Joshua shows the Nigerian spirit in brand new Glo commercial ‘It’s In Our Blood’

On Friday, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua was unveiled as the star of Globacom’s new commercial held in ...

Bernard Dayo February 2, 2019

Nigerians are dragging ‘Mr Aye Dee’ for tweeting that an internet shutdown during the elections would combat fake news

Mr Aye Dee, the political analyst whose real name is Mukhtar Alexander Dan’Iyan and can be remembered for getting Google to ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2019

‘MTV Shuga: Down South’ is back for a new season with a gqom-inspired teaser that will make you dance

MTV Shuga: Down South, which premiered on March 17, 2017 and shot in South Africa, was one of the darkest seasons ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

[YNaija Exclusive] The grand prize for BBNaija 2019 will exceed N45m – Martin Mabutho

The return of a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija was the buzziest piece of news two weeks ago, and ...

Bernard Dayo January 25, 2019

Michaela Coel is a genocide survivor in ‘Black Earth Rising,’ which arrives Netflix today

Michaela Coel has taken on another project post-Chewing Gum, the Netflix British comedy that thrust her into the spotlight. This ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail