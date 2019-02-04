IFFR2019: Present.Perfect, Capharnaüm are big winners at Rotterdam’s awards night.

The award winners for the 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) were announced Friday, 1, February 2019. The USA/Hong Kong co-production, Present. Perfect, a curious exploration of social media and human behavior using hours of found footage won the festival’s biggest prize, the Tiger Competition award. Director, Zhu Shengze received the trophy and 40,000 Euros prize on behalf of the film.

Dutch filmmaker Ena Sendijarević won the IFFR Special Jury Award- and 10,000 Euros-for Take Me Somewhere Nice while audience favorite and Oscar nominee, Capharnaüm directed by Nadine Labaki won the Bank Giro Loterij Audience Award. The VPRO Big Screen Award was awarded to Transnistra by Anna Eborn from Sweden.

The IFFR closes on the night of Sunday February 3 with Kim Nguyen’s The Hummingbird Project.

See full list of winners:

Tiger Competition award: Present.Perfect (USA/Hong Kong)

Tiger Competition special jury award: Take Me Somewhere Nice (Netherlands/Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Bright Future award: Around the World When You Were My Age (Portugal)

Special mention: Story of My Name (Chile/Brazil)

VPRO Big Screen award: Transnistra (Sweden)

IFFR Audience award: Capharnaüm (Lebanon)

Hubert Bals Fund audience award: La Flor (Parte 2) (Argentina)

Voices short award: Casa De Vidro (Portugal)

FIPRESCI award: End of Season (Germany/Azerbaijan/Georgia)

NETPAC award for best Asian feature world premiere: Last Night I Saw You Smiling (Cambodia)

KNF award for best Dutch film: Too Late To Die Young (Chile/Brazil/Argentina)

IFFR Youth Jury award: Lazzaro Felice (Italy/Switzerland/France)

Found Footage award: Kodak (USA)