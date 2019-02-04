Isime Esene appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation

Isime Esene has been appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to developing boys and men into responsible, ethical gentlemen with integrity through a range of programs, initiatives, and activities.

The Think-Tank is set up to periodically review the Foundation’s programmes and activities, leading the consideration on new lines of thought to birth initiatives that will keep the Foundation relevant to citizens.

Founded by finance and business advisor/analyst and immediate past chairman of WimBiz Board of Trustees, Ifeoma I. Idigbe, the organization aims at increasing knowledge, and developing skills and character with the intent to address the social consequences of value systems decline in male youth.

A thoroughbred professional with special interest in harnessing the power of media for holistic development, Mr. Esene is experienced in leadership and team management garnered from years working as managing editor of leading online news and pop-culture platform, Y!/YNaija.com; quality control lead of Red Media Africa, and member of the management board of the media group, RED.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Esene expressed gratitude to the Foundation while stating his dedication and commitment to achieving its ultimate goal of developing boys and young men into global leaders of integrity in all spheres of life and endeavour.