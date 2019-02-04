Article

Isime Esene appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation

Isime Esene has been appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to developing boys and men into responsible, ethical gentlemen with integrity through a range of programs, initiatives, and activities.

The Think-Tank is set up to periodically review the Foundation’s programmes and activities, leading the consideration on new lines of thought to birth initiatives that will keep the Foundation relevant to citizens.

Founded by finance and business advisor/analyst and immediate past chairman of WimBiz Board of Trustees, Ifeoma I. Idigbe, the organization aims at increasing knowledge, and developing skills and character with the intent to address the social consequences of value systems decline in male youth.

A thoroughbred professional with special interest in harnessing the power of media for holistic development, Mr. Esene is experienced in leadership and team management garnered from years working as managing editor of leading online news and pop-culture platform, Y!/YNaija.com; quality control lead of Red Media Africa, and member of the management board of the media group, RED.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Esene expressed gratitude to the Foundation while stating his dedication and commitment to achieving its ultimate goal of developing boys and young men into global leaders of integrity in all spheres of life and endeavour.

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 2, 2019

First photos: Ethopian national, Sintayehu Legese wins 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Ethopian National, Sintayehu Legese is the winner of the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which held ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

FCMB takes support for Tech start-ups to new level, launches ‘Hub One’

Speaking at the official launch of Hub One, Adam Nuru, Managing Director of FCMB, said “the Bank recognizes and believes ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Nigeria now on Growth Trajectory, says Jim Ovia

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON), has lauded the federal government’s economic team for pulling the ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

A-list celebrities attend Filmhouse Cinemas and Moët & Chandon’s “The Film Gala”

The inaugural edition of The Film Gala®, hosted by Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade,  2010 Miss Black USA Pageant winner and acclaimed actress, and by ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Abdul-Qudus Ibrahim picks N1m prize as Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) ends in grandstyle

It was Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s (BUAF) grand finale for its second Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC), led by award winning ...

Sponsor February 1, 2019

Pavillon Afriques secures for the first time film section for African film makers and distributors at Cannes Film Festival

Pavillon Afriques, a platform which provides access to African and Black cinema content has acquired an iconic white tent within ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail