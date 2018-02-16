Two things will probably happen in Imo between now and December 2018. Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, will either be pressured to remove the statue of disgraced former South African President, Jacob Zuma which he erected with state funds running into millions of naira or the people of Imo may take it upon themselves to remove the “abomination” that comes with Zuma’s statue.

Okorocha, in an effort to parley with Zuma and several other African leaders, erected 13 statues and invited them to lavish state unveiling receptions. Zuma’s statue was the first to be unveiled – at a time he was being disgraced in his home country and asked to resign on accusations of corruption and sexual assault.

Since Okorocha seems to give preference to statues over the payment of salaries and pensions then he should have accorded this honour to people of repute. But no, Okorocha chose to sully his already tenuous reputation by making a statue of Zuma.

As at the time of filing this report, Imo indigenes and Nigerians are still at a loss at the rationale behind the Zuma statue.

The confusion around the motives behind his decision to honour Zuma was shared equally by Nigerians and South Africans.

Rochas’ bride and one of the most corrupt South African Presidents in recent times has resigned from his exalted position due to the unmitigated level of failure of his administration. Okorocha had insisted that Zuma was merely embattled and misunderstood, much like he claims to be.

Look who’s been thoroughly shamed now.