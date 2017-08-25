Democracy needs vibrant, responsible opposition – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said a democratic government need a vibrant opposition.

Buhari said this on Friday when he met leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Those who attended the meeting include Chairman of the Caretaker committee of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun among others.

Buhari said, “Opposition does not mean hostility,enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.”

Makarfi thanked God for the President’s recovery, stating that the party believes in him.

He said, “The entire family of PDP joins compatriots in welcoming you back from your medical vacation. We thank God for your recovery.

“We believe the President of our country — regardless of what party flag he or she flies — is our President.

“PDP ready to offer legitimate, decent opposition. We will do this to keep govt in check, but ultimately for the benefit of Nigeria.

“We assure you of as much cooperation as an opposition party can give—After all the role of the opposition is to take over power.”

APC chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun said the meeting has shown that the President is for all Nigerians.

He said, “By this meeting PMB has sent out a message that he’s President of all Nigerians, regardless of party/religion/ethnicity.”