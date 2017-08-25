Trump boasts of his administration’s achievement

by Adedotun Michael

Amidst personnel shake ups in the White House, North Korea rhetoric, bipartisan criticisms and condemnation coupled with fierce opposition, President has bragged about the daunting achievement his administration has sustained since his seven months at the helm.

The President through his Twitter page made this known. He stated so many achievements of his administration so far which the media failed to report or report appropriately.

Mr Trump wrote, “Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC…”.

Earlier last month, a CNN conducted poll revealed the President’s popularity had decreased greatly scoring an all time low point for any President in six months.

Nevertheless, the hardened believed Trump remained unperturbed at the reports which he dubbed fake and thus he paddles-on undoubting in his beliefs and approaches. The massive crowd which greeted the President during at the Phoenix rally on Tuesday might be the premise for Trump’s assertion.