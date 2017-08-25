Trump kicks against the Filibuster Rule once again

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has again expressed his unhidden distaste with the long standing Senate Filibuster rule.

The President took to his Twitter handle to pour out his worries about the rule which even GOP lawmakers are unwilling to review. Trump made it known that the legislative policy poses a great hindrance to the actualisation of his agendas at the floor of the Senate.

Mr Trump wrote, “If Senate Republicans don’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate!”

The Filibuster Rule dictates that only 60 percent of lawmakers could unanimously pass a bill into law. Though GOP lawmakers are the majority with 51 percent stake, it is not enough for an authority over the Senate.

With the Democrats lawmakers being 49 percent of the Senate and are an automatic opposition to any proposal coming from the oval office, the passage of any bill is at the mercies of their sentimental judgement.