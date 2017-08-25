“33” Export set for national takeover with Friendship Experience Parties

Coming off the just concluded ‘City of Friends’ campaign, which was a first of its kind experience that paraded the best of Nigerian acts with consumers who were hosted for three days in commemoration of the World Friendship Day, the undoubtedly No. 1 Friendship Beer in Nigeria, “33” Export will be sustaining the momentum by hitting major parts of the country with the ‘Friendship Experience Parties’, as the first event is set for this Sunday, 27th

of August, 2017 in Agege, Lagos State.

The initial phase of the Experiential Parties kicked off in March 2017, covering cities across the country such as Calabar, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Jos, Uyo, Benin, and many more, as thousands of consumers and lovers of the brand were hosted by several top DJs and comedians such as MC Shakara, Comedian Bash, Ajebo, DJ Kentalky, DJ Real, DJ Kaywise and others in the entertainment industry.

According to the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu, “33” Export is fulfilling its promise of providing unique friendship experiences whilst creating opportunities for its target consumers to bond, party and create memorable moments.

“We are also emphasizing the brand’s commitment to the moments that matter to our consumers, no matter where they are,” Agu added.

Over the next few months, thousands of consumers and lovers of the brand will again be hosted in popular clubs and bars across the country by some of the biggest DJs and comedians, all thrilling consumers with the best of music, games and comedy experiences.