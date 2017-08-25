The Thread: This is the secret to securing your financial future

Wondering how to become the next Bill Gates? Investments are the next best thing. But if Bill Gates is too tall an order, how about retirement savings?

Manasseh Egedegbe lectures how:

I can't hold the fire. I just have to do another thread on the power of compounding. I am vexed. (Thread) — M14E (@knightofdelta) August 25, 2017

20% of N26m is roughly N5.2m and that's enough for most people to leave on. But stay with me. Let's say you keep at it for 20 years. — M14E (@knightofdelta) August 25, 2017

N1m invested every year at 20% will give you N187m! That's enough for an average person to retire. Let's say you stop working after 20 years — M14E (@knightofdelta) August 25, 2017

So to my friend who said 210k was too small, and those blowing away 10k every month on Bobrisky, I wish you all the very best for the future — M14E (@knightofdelta) August 25, 2017

Time will either work in your favor, if you receive compounding interest, or work against you if you pay the compounding interest. Selah. — M14E (@knightofdelta) August 25, 2017