Most Americans disapprove of Trump’s Charlottesville response – Poll

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump’s response to the white supremacist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend has been subjected to a poll revealing dissatisfaction among the majority of Americans.

According to the poll conducted by Marist, with a sample size was 1,125 people, surveyed by landline and cellphone, “Fifty-two percent of people surveyed said Trump’s response to the violence was insufficient, while 27 percent said his reaction was strong enough and 21 percent remained unsure”.

The white supremacists and neo-Nazis protest which turned deadly when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people

President Trump’s comments on Saturday and Tuesday turned unacceptable by a larger majority.

The poll results which varied significantly along partisan lines revealed that “Just 10 percent of Democrats said Trump responded strongly enough, while 79 percent said he did not”.

“A whooping Fifty-nine percent of Republicans, approved the president’s response, while 19 percent said it was insufficient.”

Whereas, 52 percent independents said Trump’s response was not strong enough and 30 percent said it was.

Thirty-one percent of white respondents gave a nod, while 46 percent said he did not. An unsurprising seventy-seven percent of African-Americans said the president’s response was inadequate, in contrast to the 13 percent who said it was enough.