The quit notice has been withdrawn, what next?

The Coalition of Northern Groups which made a declaration in June ordering Igbos out of the Northern parts have suspended their quit notice.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Thursday, August 24, in a press conference. Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State was in attendance, to represent the Northern Governors Forum.

Spokesperson for the group, Suleiman Abdulaziz, said that the group had to call off the eviction notice in the interest of peace and unity in the country. References were made in their statement to the actions of IPOB as having been the reason that led to the group’s formation.

The suspension of the notice comes 5 weeks to the deadline of October 1 set by the group, and after several condemnations from Governors of the 19 Northern States, and some other eminent elders from the North and from other parts of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo held various consultations with elders from the North while he was Acting President, urging that they prevail on the Youths to realize the errors in their declaration. Governor Shettima, while responding to questions, observed that the suspension could have come before now but for some further consultations.

Now that the suspension has finally come, what should be the next line of action for the group?

Will there will be ‘healing’ and reconciliation meetings with groups and communities which may have been jolted by the tensions that were raised by the announcement. Pictures from the conference showed some leaders from Igbo communities, suggesting that such conversations are already ongoing.