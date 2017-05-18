Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein to appear in a rare all-senate brefing

Deputy Attorney General Rod Roenstein, Wednesday announced that the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller III, as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election and Trump’s collusion with the Russians.

Rosenstein is set to brief the Senate in a closed meeting at 2:30 p.m while President Trump will hold a joint news conference with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time. The briefing was announced on Monday.

[In case you missed it] Trump campaign had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russia

Republicans and Democrats want more information, and Thursday’s briefing is an important step in obtaining that information. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader said while it will happen behind closed doors, “I hope that much of what we learn today can be shared with the American public.” House members will also be briefed by Rosenstein Friday at 10 a.m.

On thursday, top Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that they had asked the Justice Department and FBI for more documents related to the investigation, including the ‘Comey memo’ detailing discussions between Trump and Comey.