UTME 2017: Jamb registrar reveals plans to establish mega centes

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has decried the standard of some centres currently being used for its ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede announced at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday, that JAMB has started plans to establish mega centres for subsequent examinations.

“Having gone round 69 centres in Lagos alone, I have disqualified four.

“In fact, I do not see up to 30 of these centres being up-to-date and meeting our set rules. We will re-assess these centres in order to protect the sanctity of our examination.

“The plan currently on ground is to collaborate with my colleague professors and some other key stakeholders on how to create mega centres with a capacity to sit about 1,500 candidates at once in a centre.

“We will encourage those who have what it takes to establish CBT centres to do it.

“This is because we no longer want to work with some private centre owners,’’ he said.