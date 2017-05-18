The Thread: “Go. Be. Do” “Explore the world” | Candid tips on how to live life as a millenial

This is the time of the millenial, and it has never been harder to navigate life. There’s the tug to make something of their lives quicker to conmpete with their contemporaries who grace the front page of Forbes magazine.

The pressure is on to become one of YouTube’s latest stars or a geek with a tech company that has gone public.

Forget the Dangotes, success has become a defining label for the very young.

Enter Gen X citizen, Tangela Ekhoff with important advice for millenials. Summary: Don’t get yourself in a lather; enjoy life.

We wager this was the advice Toke Makinwa tried to offer but failed so terribly in her delivery.

Do see below:

Wise words.

