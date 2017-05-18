The Thread: “Go. Be. Do” “Explore the world” | Candid tips on how to live life as a millenial

This is the time of the millenial, and it has never been harder to navigate life. There’s the tug to make something of their lives quicker to conmpete with their contemporaries who grace the front page of Forbes magazine.

The pressure is on to become one of YouTube’s latest stars or a geek with a tech company that has gone public.

Forget the Dangotes, success has become a defining label for the very young.

Enter Gen X citizen, Tangela Ekhoff with important advice for millenials. Summary: Don’t get yourself in a lather; enjoy life.

We wager this was the advice Toke Makinwa tried to offer but failed so terribly in her delivery.

Do see below:

Dear Millineals,

I'm a Black female Gen X lady. Old enough to be your damn Mama. I have a little advice… — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

Eat the avacado toast. Travel to new places. Go back to school. Never, ever listen to people who envy your youth and freedom. — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

It's a big world out there waitong for you to explore it. Home ownership is great, but it ain't all that. — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

As my years advance, and mortality stares me in the face, I can say that EXPERIENCES, FRIENDSHIP, FAMILY… — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

Either biologically, or through your own choice is all that matters. Go. Do. Be. Your life should be about the verbs. — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

Go live your lives. Make choices that work for you…The only thing you will ever regret not owning is your happiness. FIN — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) May 17, 2017

@tangelaekhoff These tweets are so wholesome I just wanna give you a hug pic.twitter.com/jdRKkwCyc3 — Aggressive Asian (@JennLi123) May 17, 2017

Wise words.