The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

1. NYSC releases call up letters for Batch A

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the call up letters for Batch A, having released some days ago, the timetable for Stream I and II.

2. Moji Olaiya: 5 things you should know about the actress

Born February 27, 1975, Moji Olaiya was a Nigerian actress, featuring in several Yoruba and English Nigerian movies.

3. Buhari will assent 2017 budget before transmitting it to Osinbajo – presidential aide

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari will assent the 2017 budget despite being on medical vacation.

4. 30-year-old Nigerians will soon be able to run for President – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said 30-year-old Nigerians would soon be eligible to be President of the country.

5. Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead

The actress who delivered a baby two months ago died in Canada last night.