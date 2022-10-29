Diddy replaces Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s latest billionaire

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has officially replaced Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s new billionaire.

West is said to have lost $2 billion in a single day, bringing his net worth down to an estimated $500 million.

Former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released a new report on Friday that says Diddy is the third hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, after Jay-Z and West. His total net worth is $1 billion.

Aside from his “Bad Boy Records” label, Diddy’s new billionaire status is due to businesses like Ciroc and Revolt.

West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” is no longer a billionaire. This is because he recently made some anti-Semitic comments, which made Adidas cancel the deal that made him a billionaire two years ago.

Since becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has recaptured the top slot on the list from West, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 28, 2022

Rihanna is back! ‘Lift Me Up,’ a song co-written with Nigerian popstar Tems, is released from the film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Nearly seven years after releasing her album Anti, Rihanna has returned to music with the release of “Lift Me Up,” ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

Adele pauses her musical career to focus on her schooling

British singer Adele has said that she would be taking a break from music to get a degree in English Literature ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

Mexico legalises same-sex marriage

After the state of Tamaulipas became the last in the mostly Catholic country to approve it, same-sex marriage is now ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

Why you should spend 10% of your money womanizing – Rapper Erigga advises men

Nigerian singer and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name Erigga, has told his fellow men not to ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Ooni of Ife set to wed seventh wife days after marrying his sixth wife

It looks like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, isn’t done with his marriage spree. The monarch will ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Mohbad and Naira Marley’s fight gets worse as his lawyers send a contract termination letter to Marlian Records

Nigerian street-pop musician Mohbad’s lawyers have sent a letter of termination to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, where he has been ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail