Diddy replaces Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s latest billionaire

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has officially replaced Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s new billionaire.

West is said to have lost $2 billion in a single day, bringing his net worth down to an estimated $500 million.

Former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released a new report on Friday that says Diddy is the third hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, after Jay-Z and West. His total net worth is $1 billion.

Aside from his “Bad Boy Records” label, Diddy’s new billionaire status is due to businesses like Ciroc and Revolt.

West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” is no longer a billionaire. This is because he recently made some anti-Semitic comments, which made Adidas cancel the deal that made him a billionaire two years ago.

Since becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has recaptured the top slot on the list from West, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.