Diezani, others top Dubai assets list | Hydrogen bomb test more powerful than Hiroshima | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

NEMA set to go on strike as ultimatum expires – YNaija

“Our energies and resources shouldn’t be spent again on debates about division” – Buhari – YNaija

U.S. will launch a “massive military response” to any threat from Pyongyang, Defense Secretary says – YNaija

Court affirms EFCC’s power to freeze ‘suspicious’ accounts – YNaija

ASUU gives conditions for strike to end – YNaija

Buhari a true democrat – Babangida Aliyu – Daily Trust

Diezani, ex-minister, son, others top Dubai assets list – The Nation

FG, states agree on monthly rent payment – Punch

Trump, Japan’s Abe discuss North Korean situation twice – Politico

The latest North Korean nuclear test was ‘eight times more powerful’ than Hiroshima – Metro