Dino Melaye’s constituents march to INEC, demand recall of senator (PHOTO)

Hundreds of constituents from Kogi West Senatorial district on Friday marched to INEC’s headquarters in Lokoja demanding the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents them at the National Assembly.

Carrying banners with various inscriptions and singing anti-Dino songs, the constituents said they were tired of the ‘continuous embarrassment’ Melaye was causing them; also that he was not performing.

Spokesperson of the constituents, Pius Kolawole, Daily Trust reports, said constituents from across the seven LGA’s (Yagba West, Yagba East, Mopamuro, Ihany, Kabba/Bunu, Koton-karfe and Lokoja) that make up the West Senatorial district have compiled a list of 18 offences committed by Dino Melaye.

“Let it be known that all the seven local government areas, comprising Kogi West senatorial zone are united in their resolve to recall Senator Dino Melaye and remove the disgrace he has become for all of us,” Kolawole said.

Some of the offences listed include, non-execution of projects for constituents, lack of constituency office in the district, alleged certificate scandal, alleged vituperations against personalities such as the Sultan of Sokoto, President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, painting the state in bad light through his conducts, alleged corrupt enrichment and lack of respect for his party, amongst others.

Kolawole afterward asked INEC officials for recall forms.