Disregard threat by Northern youth – FG

The Federal Government has, on Wednesday, asked Nigerians to remain calm and disregard the threat issued to the Igbos by the Northern youth on Tuesday.

A coalition of Northern youth, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, had in a press conference asked that Igbos vacate the North and the Hausas in the South to return home.

Speaking to newsmen after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said security measures have been taken already, The Nation reports.

“The issue of one or two groups issuing statements that are capable of destabilizing the polity did not just start today or did not start yesterday.

“What I want to assure you is that security organizations are very very much on top of this matter.”