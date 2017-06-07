8 sure ways to nail that job interview

We’ve all been here. The job hunt struggle, updating resumes, applying to 5 job openings and hoping you get that callback email or text and then voila! one mail does come in and you either become a nervous wreck or get lost thinking of the best way to prepare.

Here are a few tips to get you started off on the right foot;

1. You have to know the position you are applying for

If you can get your hands on one, study the job description to truly understand what the company is looking for. If the job description calls for leading a team, tailor your answers accordingly. Knowing this, you can navigate the interview and discuss examples from previous jobs that will exemplify this trait. Do this for all significant traits or qualities that you identify in the job description.

2. Research the company you are interviewing with

One of the best ways to kill your job interview is to study the company and its current activities. Knowing what projects and key clients they have with will help tailor your answers specific to their business needs. Doing so will also show the interviewer that you have done your homework, and also have a genuine interest in the position and the company. You should have some basic knowledge of the company, i.e the year it was founded, who the directors are, company vision, etc. just anything about them!

3. Body Language

Your clothes can help you signal confidence and warmth during those critical first five minutes. But your body language can be a deal breaker if you’re not paying attention. A few problematic physical behaviors include;

Playing with something on the table

bad posture

Fidgeting too much in their seats

Crossing arms over their chests

Playing with their hair or touching their faces

Too much gesticulation

4. Arrive 30 minutes before.

If you aim to be there 30 minutes before, you should have plenty of time. You wouldn’t turn up to a flight for that amazing holiday with minutes to spare, so why risk missing an interview that could change your life? You need to allow for traffic, getting lost, finding a park, finding the building and even more importantly gathering your thoughts. I suggest you have at least 10 minutes before walking in to gather your thoughts, read through your CV and summarize your key strengths.

5. Display your skills by ALWAYS giving examples

The interviewer wants to know you are hardworking, but it’s hard for them to believe you unless you prove it. Don’t leave it up to the imagination of the interviewer to figure out how. Don’t take it for granted – Rather, explain in detail and give a really great example to illustrate it.

6. Build rapport

First impressions definitely count. That is very true when it comes to job interviews. You need to know how to connect to your interviewer, create a great setting by greeting the interviewer with a firm handshake, making direct eye contact and a pleasant smile. You could also start off by asking how he or she is doing and making mundane conversation.

7. Be yourself.

No matter how badly you want the job, if it’s not working, it’s not working. Never try to be what you “think” the job require. Let your true personality come out and you’ll send off the positive energy you’ll need to ace your job interview. If you aren’t being true to yourself, the interviewer will sense your lack of authenticity right away.

8. Follow-up (sharply)

Make sure you have two or three questions for them at the end such as opportunities for career development, the company vision or what makes them such a great company to work for. Try to avoid asking questions like how many hours, resumption or closing times or even pay (especially if it’s a first stage interview). Always finish the interview by asking what the next step is and declare your keen interest and them and the opportunity. If you need it, you have to show it!

P.S: Attitude is absolutely key, sometimes you may not have all the necessary skills but with the right attitude you could get a chance that could change your life.