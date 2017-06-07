1 killed, 18 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

One person has been reportedly killed and 18 others injured in a road accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The Oyo Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuff K. Salami, in Ibadan, speaking to newsmen, confirmed the accident, saying it occurred at about 8:30 am and was caused by rough driving, Daily Post reports.

He added that the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue, while those who sustained injuries have been taken to the Ibadan Central Hospital and University College Hospital for treatment.