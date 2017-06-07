The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. FG orders opening of N-Power portal on June 17

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed that online portal of the Federal Government’s job initiative, N-Power, be re-opened on June 17.

2. Stealing public funds too easy, recovery difficult – Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said looting the treasury was too easy while discovering and repatriating them takes years.

3. Dammy Krane released on bail from US jail

Embattled singer, Dammy Krane has been released from jail in the US after meeting his bail conditions.

4. Actress, Moji Olaiya has been laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Nigerian actress, Moji Olaiya, who was reported dead on May 17, has been buried.

5. Ohanaeze youth reply Northern youth, says Igbos can’t vacate region

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said, on Wednesday, that the Igbo cannot leave the North, after spending N44 trillion to develop the region.