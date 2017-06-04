Donald Trump asks to stop ‘political correctness’ and focus more on security

US President, Donald Trump, in what most likely looks like another reaction to the suspension of the travel ban, has tweeted that the world should focus more on security, rather than what is politically correct.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump had, after the London terror attack, asked the asked the Supreme Court to immediately consider the travel ban in order that “an extra level of safety” be ensured.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The travel ban includes the ban of citizens of Muslim countries, which has met with global criticism.

