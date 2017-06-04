Donald Trump asks to stop ‘political correctness’ and focus more on security

US President, Donald Trump, in what most likely looks like another reaction to the suspension of the travel ban, has tweeted that the world should focus more on security, rather than what is politically correct.

Trump had, after the London terror attack, asked the asked the Supreme Court to immediately consider the travel ban in order that “an extra level of safety” be ensured.

The travel ban includes the ban of citizens of Muslim countries, which has met with global criticism.

