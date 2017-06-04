Mayor of London asks citizens not to be alarmed and Donald Trump is angry

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has reassured London residents and tourists that the city remains “one of the safest in the world”.

“My heart goes out to the those who have lost loved ones and those affected by today’s attack. Tragically a Metropolitan police officer who was doing his job to keep our city safe lost his life and my thoughts are with his family. On behalf of Londoners, I want to thank the police and the emergency services, who work incredibly hard in difficult circumstances to keep us safe. My message to those who want to harm us and destroy our way of life is: you won’t succeed. You won’t divide us, we won’t be cowed by terrorists,” he said.

