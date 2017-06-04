By Editor June 4, 2017 Morning Devotion: TY Bello delivers a prayer for Nigeria Home » Latest » The Church Blog » Morning Devotion: TY Bello delivers a prayer for Nigeria TY Bello TY… Oh my @tybello. How perfect for today. Thank you ❤️🙏 #BowDown #WeHaveVictory A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:22am PDT Oh, the soul of it. Follow @ynaija on Twitter Comments Tagsbow downmorning devotionThe Church BlogTY Bello Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Previous article[The Church Blog]: Covenant Christian Centre prepares to launch Covenant Connect You may also like [The Church Blog]: Covenant Christian Centre prepares to launch Covenant Connect [The Church Blog]: Pastor Poju Oyemade has a word for young ministers on doctrinal issues [The Church Blog] Theresa May at RCCG Jesus House, should we be concerned?