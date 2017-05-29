Donald Trump blasts “disrespectful” North Korea for latest missile test

Donald Trump has blasted North Korea for showing ‘great disrespect’ to China, after its recent ballistic missile test.

Trump tweeted, “North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard!”

His comments came after North Korea’s latest missile test landed 200 miles off the Japanese coast.

The missile had flew for six minutes before landing off the coast of Japan.

The test was leader Kim Jong un’s third in three weeks.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“It was not innocent” | Macron speaks on long handshake with Trump

‘Jared is doing a great job for the country’ | Trump defends son-in-law’s Russian link

North Korea launches third missile in 3 weeks