Donald Trump blasts “disrespectful” North Korea for latest missile test

Donald Trump has blasted North Korea for showing ‘great disrespect’ to China, after its recent ballistic missile test.

Trump tweeted, “North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard!”

His comments came after North Korea’s latest missile test landed 200 miles off the Japanese coast.

The missile had flew for six minutes before landing off the coast of Japan.

The test was leader Kim Jong un’s third in three weeks.