North Korea launches third missile in 3 weeks

North Korea has fired a short-range missile, a third in three weeks.

BBC reports that the Scud flew 450km and then landed in Japanese waters.

According to the US Pacific Command, the missile was launched from Wonsan in North Korea and flew for about six minutes before landing.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the missile landed in an area between Japan’s Sado and Oki islands.

The country has continued to disobey a resolution by the UN which banned all nuclear activities.

The launch comes just after North Korea reportedly tested a new anti-aircraft weapon system.

The country’s media had released pictures of leader Kim Jong-un watching the test.

Two previous launches of medium to long range missiles had been reportedly ‘successful’.