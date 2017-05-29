‘Jared is doing a great job for the country’ | Trump defends son-in-law’s Russian link

US President Donald Trump has defended his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner who allegedly attempted to make secret contact with Russian officials.

It has been claimed Kushner discussed setting up a backchannel with the Russian ambassador in December.

Kushner allegedly made the move before Trump became President.

In a statement quoted by New York Times, Trump said Kushner was doing a ‘great job’, but refused to address the allegations against him.

Trump reportedly met with attorneys at the White House on Sunday and did not falter in his support for Kushner.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country. I have total confidence in him,” he said in the statement to the New York Times.

“He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

Trump’s comments came after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday said it was ‘normal’ to establish back channels with world powers.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organisations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing and, again, it comes back to whatever the communication is, comes back into the government and shared across the government,” he said.