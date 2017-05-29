The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari At 2: We’ve secured Nigeria from predators — FG | APC has done nothing in the last 2 years – PDP | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Democracy Day: We all have to make sacrifices, Osinbajo tells Nigerians – YNaija

APC has done nothing in the last 2 years – PDP – YNaija

Stop provoking soldiers, Falana tells politicians – YNaija

Incessant herdsmen killings may lead to another civil war – Bakare – YNaija

We must not take our democracy for granted – Tinubu – YNaija

Ondo police arrest teachers for taking pupils’ blood, fingernails – Punch

Buhari At 2: We’ve Secured Nigeria From Predators — FG – Vanguard

Osinbajo on Democracy Day: let’s make sacrifices – The Nation

Osinbajo delivers Democracy Day speech, says ‘Nigeria belongs to all of us’ – Daily Trust

MI5 probes Manchester bomber ‘warnings’ – BBC