Stop provoking soldiers, Falana tells politicians

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has warned politicians not to provoke Nigerian soldiers.

Falana said this while speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

He was reacting to reports of alleged coup involving some unidentified politicians.

He said, “If somebody has to keep $9.7 million in a dump site, I am sure you all know that is provocative.

“Or somebody steals $43 million…a government official; I am sure these are all provocative actions that can even incite, you know, violence.

“But I think we are in a dangerous situation and we have to move fast; all those who believe in genuine change in our country,” he said.

“Right now, the young people are engaged in terrorist attacks, kidnapping, armed robbery and the rest and even now governors and legislators are being stoned by the ordinary people.

“So if we are in this mess, that the state has lost the monopoly of violence to all manners of criminal gangs, we need to speed up, and move fast,” he said.