Incessant herdsmen killings may lead to another civil war – Bakare

The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Tunde Bakare has said failure to address recurrent killings by Fulani herdsmen, may lead the country to another civil war.

Bakare said this during his sermon at the Lagos-based church on Sunday.

He said Nigerians may be forced to taking action against the herdsmen if security agencies fail to address the situation.

“We are at the verge of another collapse, if care is not taken. We are pushing ourselves into the (edge of the) precipice of another civil war.

“All these marauders, called herdsmen; if you don’t checkmate them quickly, and the people begin retaliation against what they are doing, we will begin to kill ourselves again. And violence and corruption will rob us of the great future which God has for us,” Bakare stated.

Bakare added that the country was fast dividing among between ethnic lines.

“I don’t know n gba ti, n gba ti. When I slept in Umuahia many years ago and heard a cockcrow in the morning, it was as if I was in my village.

“I do not see the difference between Igbo and Yoruba other than the language which God created and culture which people develop themselves; and rather than tearing ourselves into pieces, we can begin to understand ourselves,” he said.

Bakare noted that individuals had their roles to play in helping Nigeria to become a force to reckon with in the comity of nations.

The cleric stated, “This is the time to pause and think of ‘what is my role in this?’ How do I bring change to my own immediate territory of influence? How do I see beyond this evil, Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba thing? How do we forge a nation?’

“There are 12 tribes of Israel but there is only one nation of Israel. They have their own civil wars; they have their own challenges, but that purpose of God for them is still there today. Israel is a formidable force to reckon with today.”

“The enemies have turned us against ourselves. Rather than maximising our potential and taking advantage of our differences, we are now hating ourselves and thinking evil of ourselves.”