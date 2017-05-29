Tenure extension: Retired Perm Sec ignores order to refund salaries

A retired Permanent Secretary, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara is yet to refund salaries paid to her two months after the expiration of her tenure, as directed by the House of Representatives, Punch reports.

The House Committee on Basic Education had directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita to recover the money on March 30.

It was however gathered that no formal report on compliance had been submitted to the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Zakari Mohammed said the HoS had not complied with the directive.

He stated that the committee’s next line of action would be to write Oyo-Ita a reminder.

“We will write to the HoS to update us by next week,” Mohammed said.

Shu’ara, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education served her full tenure as a civil servant in February 2016.

President Buhari however reportedly extended her tenure by one year, a move that the lawmakers frowned against.

While the lower chamber was investigating the matter, her tenure was once again extended till February 2018.

They had stumbled on her retirement saga during the budget defence of the ministry.

The committee had ordered Oyo-Ita to recover all salaries paid to Shu’ara during her tenure extension.