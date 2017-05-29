Democracy Day: We all have to make sacrifices, Osinbajo tells Nigerians

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said some persons must make sacrifices to make Nigeria great again.

Osinbajo spoke at the 2017 Democracy Day Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja on Sunday.

He said the country was in need of those who are willing to fight corruption despite all odds.

Osinbajo said, “When we look at our country, it is not the state it fell that is the story but the story is how the people react when you see the nation that needs to be helped.

“While the politician and cleric look the other way when they saw the man that was half dead, the Good Samaritan had compassion on him, bandaged him and took him to the hospital.

“Who truly loves the nation? Is it the priest that said a prayer and walked past or the politician that looked and walked past or the Samaritan that took the wounded to the hospital, paid some money and said ‘treat him, on my return I will upset the bill’?

“The nation requires those that can make the sacrifices to make it great. They are those whom Jesus spoke about; people that may not be of note but are prepared to make the nation great again. Some are doctors, teachers, young graduates.

“There is sacrifice of integrity against corruption. When you speak against corruption , it fights back so you must be ready to make sacrifice no matter how highly placed or small you are. Teachers who are prepared to teach, doctors who are prepared to provide health services no matter what.

“Make the sacrifices required to make our nation great whether you are a leader or a follower.”