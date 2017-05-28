Tinubu didn’t know me when he made me commissioner – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu made him a commissioner even when he had not met him.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the Lagos at 50 anniversary Gala Nite, which held at the Lagos house, Ikeja, on Saturday.

Osinbajo served as attorney-general and commissioner of justice between 1999 and 2007.

He commended Tinubu for encouraging diversity while forming his cabinet in 1999.

“I did not and I had never met Bola Tinubu before I was appointed commissioner and that says a lot about the kind of individual that he is,” he said.

“This is the kind of thinking that makes nations great; that is the kind of thinking that would make Nigeria great.

“A type of thinking that considers all of our diverse talents; a kind of thinking that does not allow parochialism; a kind of thinking that does not allow us to say anywhere belongs to only a set of people. That is when our country would be truly great.”

“This Lagos is going to be a leader; it would be a leader in expressing the world’s view that the black man is capable of governing not just himself but in leading the world,” Osinbajo added.

He quoted a statistic released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), that Lagos accounts for 912 out of 914 individual businessmen who pay self-assessed tax of over N10million.

“And every day that we see the giant strides that Akinwunmi Ambode is making here in Lagos; everyday that we watch television and see the new vistas that he is opening up, it is evident of the fact that surely in this Lagos state lies the seed of the great Nigeria of our dreams,” Osinbajo said.