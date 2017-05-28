Insiders: Osinbajo’s visit to Garki market, a PR stunt

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo recently visited the Garki market in Abuja. According to his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande the “Acting President wanted to feel the pulse of Nigerians and hear directly from the people…”. Most of the Insiders see this as typical of a Vice President who never faisl to prove his mettle at every opportunity but some also expressed their reservations.

An Insider with the PDP stated that “It is important to note that the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has shown the capacity to lead and turn things around for his party, the APC, but I doubt they will give him the opportunity because of the power game in Aso Rock. At every opportunity the Vice President gets to act as President, he has shown that he will be a better President. Another issue is that the Acting President and the APC government must now come to terms with fact that they have failed in the last two years to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.”

Another Insider in the PDP shared that “Reaching out to ordinary Nigerians at the Garki market is to further consolidate what he (Vice President) said to demonstrators in Abuja when he last acted, that ‘I hear you loud and clear’. I guess this is a practical step forward to demystify governance before the people. But this must be complemented by real dividends of democracy”

An Insider, however, believes that the visit is nothing but a ‘PR stunt’. According to him, “Visiting Garki market is a PR stunt that wants to paint a picture of a leader who cares and is in touch with the people he is serving. Barack Obama did that quite a lot with a lot of success”

“The visit to Garki market was a good one; the masses make up the largest voting bloc and are the most affected by economic policies, so it’s indeed important to be able to feel their pulse without interference from middlemen who tend to not give a clear picture to leaders in order to keep their jobs by not upsetting them. Politically, it also makes a lot of sense, as it shows the market people (not just in Garki but all over) that they’re so valuable to the government, that the Acting President would take time out of his schedule and high-powered meetings to pay a visit to them. So politically, it was a masterstroke, and with respect to governance and policy design, it was an excellent opportunity to get feedback from those who are often not included in elitist reports,” said an Insider in the APC.

Another Insider with the APC shared that “It was a great move to meet with common people without a barrier in a bid to hear firsthand their pains and possibly their ideas as to what can be done. It is also an opportunity to explain firsthand to them what the government is doing to alleviate their sufferings.”

An Insider with the PDP who shared a different perspective on the Acting President’s visit said that “The visit to Garki Model market, as usual, was a photo ops for this government who are determined to rule us via photographs and propaganda. If the aim was to identify with the economic hardship experienced by the traders, then it is quite laughable and not expected of a man of the pedigree of the Vice President. His visit is like placing a plaster on cancer and assuring the patient that all is well. If you want to identify with the economic hardship, then remove those barriers to trade, those indices that are creating the economic hardship…”

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

