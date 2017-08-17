Donald Trump, others condemn terror attack in Barcelona

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned the terror attack in Barcelona Spain that has left one person dead and thirty-two others injured.

He wrote on Twitter, “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

French President, Emmanuel Macron has also condemned the attack, declaring France’s solidarity.

Also, British Prime Minister, Theresa May says the country “stands with Spain against terror.”

