Today’s Noisemakers: Malala, Buhari, Thierry Henry and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Buhari

Turns out our president has a new job description: Receiver-in-Chief, they say. How ’bout that?

Nigerians are calling a spade by its given name

2. Phanie

The grapevine says Buhari has spent this much on treatment, so Phanie asks an important question:

Reactions:

Wawu.

3.@Karibiba

Charly Boy has called off the #ResumeorResign protest and Karibiba makes an observation.

4. Ben Bruce commiserates:

5.@Elyas quips:

6. Femi Coker

7. Malala is excited about her next chapter:

8. Thierry Henry

It’s the legend’s birthday today:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nigerians did not vote for a picture-posing, foreign-based mannequin President

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

Olusegun Adeniyi: A season of photographs

Opinion: President Buhari is just an opportunist