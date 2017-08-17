FG, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

A meeting of the Federal Government and representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) held Thursday, in Abuja, to resolve the ongoing industrial action by the latter, has reportedly ended in a stalemate.

Vanguard reports that both sides, however, agreed that there is tremendous progress following offers made by government and position of the union on the new offers.

The government, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and his education counterpart, Adamu Adamu and ASUU representatives, led by its president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, agreed to reconvene within a week, to continue the negotiations.