Donald Trump ‘may be out of luck’ | Polls show more voters calling for his impeachment

An increased percentage of voters have asked the US Congress to start the impeachment process of Donald Trump.

Forty-three percent of voters want Congress to begin impeachment proceedings, a Politico poll found out. Also, that much of the support for impeaching Trump comes from political considerations.

The Morning Consult Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Kyle Klopp, said, “If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck.

“Over the last week, support for beginning impeachment proceedings among voters rose from 38 percent to 43 percent.”

Only three American presidents have faced such impeachment threats.