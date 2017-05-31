Chaplain’s sack: Ambode needs to learn a lesson in humility from Adams Oshiomhole

by Samuel Okike

In 2013, former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was caught on camera telling a widow who was trading on the roadside to “go and die?” Yes, it was really appalling but do you recall after the video caused a stir a social media, Oshiomhole gracefully admitted that he was wrong and apologised to the woman, and offered her automatic employment.

That singular action ended the whole drama and also earned him the respect of millions of Nigerians. A leader who could come down from his high horse to admit his fault and personally apologise. That was truly a surprise to many as the quality of ‘apologising’ was – and is still – a rarity among politicians in Nigeria who, instead, act with impunity.

I guess you are wondering why the flashback to Oshiomhole and the widow’s story/ Well, the answer is quite simple: it is a lesson for the controversial Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode has recently been surrounded by scandals and controversies, from him ordering the destruction of riverine community, Otodo Gbame, to disobeying court orders, and recently firing the Church Chaplain for ‘disrespecting’ his wife.

Ambode, I would like to believe, is a brilliant man with good intentions, but his methods sometimes have not exactly been the best. And Like every other person with (such great responsibility as governing a state) in public eyes, he has had his fair share of scandals and controversies.

However, what makes Ambode stand out is the way he just sorts of acts immune and unconcerned when faced with controversy, waiting for it to disappear on its own. This method has proven ineffective over and again, yet, he continues acting that way.

There are a countless hypothesis as to why he acts this way. It could be that he’s trying to avoid further controversy, or it could simply be arrogance that comes with being in a high position.

Whatever the reason, Ambode needs to learn a lesson in humility from people like Adams Oshiomole, who have gone ahead of him.